The Saints re-signed Washington on Thursday.
Washington was promptly let go by the Saints on Wednesday after initially making the team's 53-man roster the day before, though he'll now return on a new deal after some slight roster restructuring. The 28-year-old running back registered 16 rushing yards on just four carries last year, though he played a core special-teams role (249 snaps) for New Orleans in 2021. Washington should also provide depth behind backup rushers Mark Ingram and Tony Jones this regular season.
