Washington (illness) was not seen during the open-viewing period of the Saints' practice Thursday, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Washington has now missed back-to-back practices while dealing with an illness to begin Week 15. While it's discouraging that he wasn't able to ramp up his activity Thursday, he'll still have one more practice to improve his status before Friday's final injury reports. If Washington does remain sidelined, then the Saints could be down a core special-teamer Sunday versus Atlanta.