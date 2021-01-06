The Saints activated Washington (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Washington was forced to miss Week 17 after landing on the COVID list as a high-risk close contact, but he'll now be eligible to return to team facilities. Latavius Murray (undislosed) also returned from the COVID list Wednesday, though Alvin Kamara (illness) remains iffy for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Bears. Washington could see an increased depth role if Kamara can't go.