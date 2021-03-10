Washington signed a contract extension with the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Washington didn't play more than 50 offensive snaps in any of his last three seasons with the Saints. The 26-year-old is dependable backfield depth, and he can contribute on the kick return in a pinch. Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray (quadriceps) are both returning for 2021, so Washington's duties will be reserved for special teams once again.
