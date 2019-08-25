Saints' Dwayne Washington: Sustains concussion
Washington sustained a concussion in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Jets, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
It's unclear how long Washington will need to recover and pass through the league's concussion protocol. The 25-year-old carried the ball eight times for 29 yards (3.6 YPC) before exiting the game. While Washington's sidelined, Jacquizz Rodgers seems to be the candidate to receive extra reps.
