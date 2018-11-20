Saints' Dwayne Washington: Three carries in blowout

Washington lost three yards on three carries in Sunday's win against the Eagles.

Washington handled mop-up duties in a big Saints win for the second week in a row, though the third-string running back had less success than he did in Week 10 when he gained 47 yards on 11 carries. Almost exclusively a special-teams player, Washington is not a fantasy option so long as Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara remain healthy.

