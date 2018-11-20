Saints' Dwayne Washington: Three carries in blowout
Washington lost three yards on three carries in Sunday's win against the Eagles.
Washington handled mop-up duties in a big Saints win for the second week in a row, though the third-string running back had less success than he did in Week 10 when he gained 47 yards on 11 carries. Almost exclusively a special-teams player, Washington is not a fantasy option so long as Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara remain healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11