Washington logged three rushes for seven yards and reeled in his only target for seven yards during Monday's 27-13 defeat against Baltimore.

Washington served as the Saints' No. 2 running back with Mark Ingram out due to a sprained MCL. However, the 28-year-old Washington still primarily played on special teams, as 23 of his 28 snaps came in this phase. With New Orleans' offense stymied for much of the game, starting running back Alvin Kamara and versatile tight end Taysom Hill combined for 10 of the team's 15 rushing attempts against Baltimore. Washington should continue to play a minor role unless the Saints can find more success versus Pittsburgh on Sunday.