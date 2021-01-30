Washington rushed eight times for 15 yards in 2020.

Washington saw very limited action as a running back this season, and ended the year with one fewer touch than he saw in 2019, including no work as a receiver. He played primarily on special teams, and that's likely the role he'll fill in 2021 if he returns to the Saints. Washington will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after spending the last three seasons with New Orleans.

