Washington carried three times for 38 yards in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

With the game well out of hand, Washington stepped onto the field for a few carries to kill the clock. As long as Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) is out, Washington will be a handcuff to Latavius Murray, though he's unlikely to see much work when both Murray and Kamara are healthy.

