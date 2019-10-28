Saints' Dwayne Washington: Totals 38 yards in blowout win
Washington carried three times for 38 yards in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.
With the game well out of hand, Washington stepped onto the field for a few carries to kill the clock. As long as Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) is out, Washington will be a handcuff to Latavius Murray, though he's unlikely to see much work when both Murray and Kamara are healthy.
