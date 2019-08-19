Saints' Dwayne Washington: Uneven in preseason win
Washington carried the ball five times for 30 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.
While the 25-year-old led all Saints running backs with a 6.0 YPC on the day, he also committed a major gaffe in the red zone, letting a very catchable Teddy Bridgewater pass clank off his hands for an interception. Washington is currently the No. 3 RB behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, but he can't afford too many more mental errors if he wants to keep that spot.
