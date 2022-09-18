site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-dwayne-washington-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Washington (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Buccaneers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Washington will likely operate as the Saints' No. 2 running back behind Mark Ingram with Alvin Kamara (ribs) out.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read