Washington did not record a rush on four offensive snaps during Sunday's 20-10 loss against Pittsburgh.

Washington almost exclusively played on special teams during the Saints' lackluster offensive performance against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old didn't have a chance to capitalize on the continued absence of No. 2 rusher Mark Ingram (knee), as New Orleans rushed for just 29 yards on 15 team carries. Washington logged just one more offensive snap than practice squad running back Jordan Howard, and neither figure to play a significant role against the Rams next Sunday.