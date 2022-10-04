Washington did not record a touch over two offensive snaps during Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

Washington served as the Saints' third-string running back behind Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray, who was bumped up from the team's practice squad with starter Alvin Kamara (ribs) sidelined Week 2. The 28-year-old was relegated back to a core special-teams role, playing at least 72 percent of New Orleans' special-teams snaps for the third game in a row. Washington also gave up the team's kick return duties with Deonte Harty back in the lineup after missing one game with a foot injury.