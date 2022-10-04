Washington did not record a touch over two offensive snaps during Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.
Washington served as the Saints' third-string running back behind Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray, who was bumped up from the team's practice squad with starter Alvin Kamara (ribs) sidelined Week 2. The 28-year-old was relegated back to a core special-teams role, playing at least 72 percent of New Orleans' special-teams snaps for the third game in a row. Washington also gave up the team's kick return duties with Deonte Harty back in the lineup after missing one game with a foot injury.
More News
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Primarily kick returning in loss•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Productive in limited role•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Will play Sunday•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Chance to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Limited Wednesday•
-
Saints' Dwayne Washington: Out Sunday•