Saints' Eldridge Massington: Inks deal with New Orleans
Massington signed with the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Massington was brought aboard in hopes of providing a spark on special teams. The Texas native saw a drop in production during his senior season at UCLA, but the Saints appear to be drawn to Massington's size (6-2, 210 lbs) and speed. Somewhat of a late addition, Massington will have to put on the jets early and often if he hopes to stay awhile.
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...