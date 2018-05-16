Saints' Eldridge Massington: Inks deal with New Orleans

Massington signed with the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Massington was brought aboard in hopes of providing a spark on special teams. The Texas native saw a drop in production during his senior season at UCLA, but the Saints appear to be drawn to Massington's size (6-2, 210 lbs) and speed. Somewhat of a late addition, Massington will have to put on the jets early and often if he hopes to stay awhile.