Saints' Eli Apple: Absent from injury report
Apple (ankle) is not listed on New Orleans' injury report Wednesday.
Apple, who was traded to the Saints on Tuesday, appears to be fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained while playing in the Giants' Week 7 loss to the Falcons. It remains to be seen what role Apple will play in New Orleans' defense, but it's a good sign that the 10th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft is healthy and can be fully evaluated by his new team. When fully acclimated to the playbook, expect Apple to serve a key role in a Saints' secondary which lost Patrick Robinson (ankle) to injured reserve in September.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...