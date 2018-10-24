Apple (ankle) is not listed on New Orleans' injury report Wednesday.

Apple, who was traded to the Saints on Tuesday, appears to be fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained while playing in the Giants' Week 7 loss to the Falcons. It remains to be seen what role Apple will play in New Orleans' defense, but it's a good sign that the 10th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft is healthy and can be fully evaluated by his new team. When fully acclimated to the playbook, expect Apple to serve a key role in a Saints' secondary which lost Patrick Robinson (ankle) to injured reserve in September.

