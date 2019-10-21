Saints' Eli Apple: Diagnosed with hyperextension
Apple is believed to have a hyperextended left knee, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.
That sounds less serious than it looked in real-time, as Apple's knee could be seen to give out on the wet turf as the 24-year-old tried to make a play near the end of the game. He'll probably get more tests on Monday with a recovery timeline soon to follow. With P.J. Williams due to miss another week due to suspension, Patrick Robinson likely sees increased snaps in their absence.
