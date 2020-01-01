Play

Apple (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Apple has not been able to practice since exiting Week 16's win over the Titans. If he's still unable to return during the week, Patrick Robinson and Janoris Jenkins will likely continue to absorb the extra playing time in the Wild Card game against the Vikings on Sunday.

