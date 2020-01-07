Saints' Eli Apple: Ends season on sideline
Apple finished with 58 tackles (53 solo) and a forced fumble in 2019, while sustaining an ankle injury in Week 16 that held him out of the postseason.
His first full year with the Saints came to a close during Wild Card weekend, as the Saints suffered a surprising loss with Apple on the sideline. The No. 10 pick in 2016, Apple is at the end of his rookie contract and will be a free agent in 2020. His future with the club is unclear, but he's started every game he's appeared in for New Orleans while playing a key role in the secondary. He was acquired from the Giants mid-way through the 2018 season for a fourth-round (2019) and seventh-round (2020) pick.
