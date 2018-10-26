Saints' Eli Apple: Expected to play Sunday
Apple expects to play against the Vikings on Sunday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Apple joined the Saints on Tuesday after being traded by the Giants, and appears to have quickly adjusted to his new team's defensive scheme. The 10th overall pick of the NFL draft will suit up opposite Marshon Lattimore against the Vikings on Sunday, and attempt to contain one of the league's top passing offenses.
