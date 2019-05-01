The Saints declined to exercise the fifth-year option on Apple's rookie contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Apple, who would have been owed roughly $13 million in 2020, is thus slated to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Even though the Saints won't keep in the fold beyond 2019 after forking over a fourth-round pick to the Giants last season, he's nonetheless been a solid pickup for a win-now Saints team that has bigger priorities than overpaying for a No. 2 cornerback. New Orleans will likely used the money saved by forgoing Apple's fifth-year option to try and extend the likes of receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and top cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

