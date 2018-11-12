Apple had three tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

The interception was a gift, as Apple corralled a ball that was tipped into the air by his defensive line in the fourth quarter. Apple nevertheless drew another start -- his third straight -- and has posted solid numbers since coming to New Orleans in a trade with the Giants. So long as opposing quarterbacks continue to avoid throwing at cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Apple should see plenty of action, which gives him value in deeper IDP leagues.