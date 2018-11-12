Saints' Eli Apple: First interception with Saints
Apple had three tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's win against the Bengals.
The interception was a gift, as Apple corralled a ball that was tipped into the air by his defensive line in the fourth quarter. Apple nevertheless drew another start -- his third straight -- and has posted solid numbers since coming to New Orleans in a trade with the Giants. So long as opposing quarterbacks continue to avoid throwing at cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Apple should see plenty of action, which gives him value in deeper IDP leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Notches five tackles in second start•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Team-leading nine tackles in debut•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Slated to start in Sunday's debut•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Absent from injury report•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Dealt to New Orleans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...