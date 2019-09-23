Apple totaled three tackles (all solo) and a forced fumble in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Apple forced a key fumble that led to a defensive touchdown Sunday. Chris Carson broke free for a long run before Bell tracked him down on the right sideline and punched the ball out, leading to a Vonn Bell scoop and score. The fourth-year corner has 13 tackles (13 solo) and a forced fumble on the season.