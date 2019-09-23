Saints' Eli Apple: Forces key fumble in win
Apple totaled three tackles (all solo) and a forced fumble in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Apple forced a key fumble that led to a defensive touchdown Sunday. Chris Carson broke free for a long run before Bell tracked him down on the right sideline and punched the ball out, leading to a Vonn Bell scoop and score. The fourth-year corner has 13 tackles (13 solo) and a forced fumble on the season.
More News
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Paces Saints in tackles•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Posts 10 tackles in win•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: First interception with Saints•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Notches five tackles in second start•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Team-leading nine tackles in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...