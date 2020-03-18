Play

Apple will sign with the Raiders,Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In his first full campaign with Saints, Apple logged 58 tackles and a forced fumble, while missing one regular-season contest in 2019. The Raiders will be Apple's third team since being drafted No. 10 overall by the Giants in 2016. The 24-year-old should move right into a starting corner role for Las Vegas.

