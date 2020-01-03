Play

Apple (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game versus Minnesota, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official site reports.

The 24-year-old sustained the ankle injury Week 16 and sat out the regular-season finale, and he won't be able to suit up Sunday. Janoris Jenkins and P.J. Williams are primed to see heavier workloads in Apple's absence.

