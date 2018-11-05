Saints' Eli Apple: Notches five tackles in second start
Apple made five tackles (four solo) and had one pass defense in Sunday's win against the Rams.
In his second game with New Orleans, Apple started at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore, though the Saints' top three cornerbacks (Lattimore, Apple and P.J. Williams) all played every defensive snap as the defense attempted to slow down the prolific Los Angeles passing game. As a result, Apple had another solid fantasy performance as opposing offenses remain hesitant to throw towards the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Lattimore. So long as Apple continue to start, he should be a decent option in deeper IDP leagues.
More News
-
