Contrary to a previous report, Apple (ankle) wasn't placed on IR, but he won't play Sunday versus the Vikings, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Apple may still return if the Saints advance to the divisional round. With the 24-year-old out, the Saints' secondary takes a hit, and P.J. Williams and Patrick Robinson are expected to see upticks in usage Sunday.

