Saints' Eli Apple: Paces Saints in tackles
Apple recorded seven tackles (seven solo) in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Apple was heavily involved on defense and paced the Saints in tackles Sunday. Through two games, he's racked up 10 tackles (10 solo), though he hasn't provided any additional stats to make him an appealing fantasy option outside of deeper IDP formats.
