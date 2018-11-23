Apple recorded 10 tackles (eight solo), one defended pass and one recovered fumble during Thursday's 31-17 win over the Falcons.

Apple logged his highest single-game tackle total of the season on Thanksgiving Day, and bounced back after having put up five or less tackles in his previous three games. The 23-year-old should continue to see plenty of work whenever New Orleans faces off against heavy passing offenses, but is tough to trust as a weekly starter in IDP formats.