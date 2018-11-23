Saints' Eli Apple: Posts 10 tackles in win
Apple recorded 10 tackles (eight solo), one defended pass and one recovered fumble during Thursday's 31-17 win over the Falcons.
Apple logged his highest single-game tackle total of the season on Thanksgiving Day, and bounced back after having put up five or less tackles in his previous three games. The 23-year-old should continue to see plenty of work whenever New Orleans faces off against heavy passing offenses, but is tough to trust as a weekly starter in IDP formats.
More News
-
Saints' Eli Apple: First interception with Saints•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Notches five tackles in second start•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Team-leading nine tackles in debut•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Slated to start in Sunday's debut•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Eli Apple: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12