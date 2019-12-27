Apple has an ankle injury and won't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Apple failed to suit up in all three practices this week leading up to the contest, so his absence isn't quite surprising. In his stead, look for P.J. Williams and Janoris Jenkis to see an uptick in snaps at the cornerback position behind usual starter Marshon Lattimore.