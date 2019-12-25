Play

Apple (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through.

Apple was forced from Sunday's win over the Titans with the injury. Patrick Robinson and Janoris Jenkins absorbed most of the resulting playing time and could do so again if Apple can't make it back for Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends