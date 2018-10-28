Apple will start at corner with Ken Crawley inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Apple was traded from the Giants to the Saints on Tuesday, and it appears he'll have an immediate impact with the team. Through five games this season, he's made 22 tackles (20 solo) and five pass breakups. His task will be difficult in Week 8 against a strong Vikings pass attack.

