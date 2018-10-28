Saints' Eli Apple: Slated to start in Sunday's debut
Apple will start at corner with Ken Crawley inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Apple was traded from the Giants to the Saints on Tuesday, and it appears he'll have an immediate impact with the team. Through five games this season, he's made 22 tackles (20 solo) and five pass breakups. His task will be difficult in Week 8 against a strong Vikings pass attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...