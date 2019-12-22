Play

Apple was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with an ankle injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Apple was injured while chasing down Titans' receiver A.J. Brown, who scored on the play. If Apple is unable to return, both P.J. Williams and recent waiver-acquisition Janoris Jenkins should see increases in their respective snap counts.

More News

