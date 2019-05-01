Saints' Eli Apple: Team declines fifth-year option
The Saints will not pick up the fifth-year option on Apple's rookie contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Apple, who would have been owed roughly $13 million in 2020, is thus slated to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Even though the Saints aren't picking up his fifth-year option after forking over a fourth-round pick to the Giants to get the 2016 first-rounder last season, he's nonetheless been a solid pickup for a win-now Saints team that has bigger priorities than overpaying for a No. 2 cornerback -- like finding the money to extend the likes of receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and top corner Marshon Lattimore in the near future.
