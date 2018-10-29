Apple made nine tackles (all solo) in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.

While fantasy owners likely won't complain about his team-leading nine tackles, Apple had an inauspicious first start with the Saints, as he and fellow cornerback P.J. Williams were picked on repeatedly by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Still, Apple played nearly every defensive snap in Minnesota, and he probably has a decent leash given the Saints' struggles to find a capable corner man opposite stud cornerback Marshon Lattimore. With opposing quarterbacks likely looking to avoid Lattimore's side of the field, Apple could rack up a decent number of tackles if he remains the starter, making him a serviceable fantasy option in deeper IDP leagues.

