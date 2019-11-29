Play

Apple had nine tackles (eight solo) during Thursday's win over the Falcons.

The nine tackles were a season high for Apple as he tied with fellow cornerback Marshon Lattimore for the team lead Thursday. Apple has 46 tackles (43 solo), four passes defensed and one forced fumble in 12 games this season.

