The Saints signed Cooks to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Cooks spent the majority of the regular season without a team after being cut from the Eagles' practice squad in early September. He managed to catch on with the Saints' practice squad in early December but was not elevated to the active roster. Cooks will spend the offseason with the Saints and participate in offseason activities, with the hopes of showing the coaching staff enough to earn a spot on the active roster for 2026.