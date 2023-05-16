The Saints signed Merriweather as an undrafted free agent Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Merriweather participated in the Saints' rookie minicamp as a tryout player, and he showed enough to earn himself an extended look. The 6-foot-2 running back was electric in 2021, rushing 218 times for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 22 receptions for 165 yards and an additional score. However, he was limited to just 10 games during his final campaign at Massachusetts, totaling 158 touches for 623 yards and three scores in 2022.