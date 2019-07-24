Butler (undisclosed) passed his physical Monday, signaling that he will be healthy to start training camp, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Butler was dealing with an injury that forced him to be placed on the Non-Football Injury list, but seems good to go for camp. The Northern Arizona product signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, and caught 35 passes for 676 yards and seven touchdowns last season collegiality.

