Saints coach Sean Payton said Butler has "made a really good impression" on the team, Amie Just of nola.com reports.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, the undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona caught just six of 12 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games, but his strong work in practice could earn him a spot on the 53-man roster. Butler is competing with a horde of other young players for the remaining wideout spots behind Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith.