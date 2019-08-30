Saints coach Sean Payton said Butler has "made a really good impression" on the team, Amie Just of nola.com reports.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, the undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona caught just six of 12 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games, but his strong work in practice could earn him a spot on the 53-man roster. Butler is competing with a horde of other young players for the remaining wideout spots behind Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...