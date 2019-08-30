Saints' Emmanuel Butler: Has chance to stick
Saints coach Sean Payton said Butler has "made a really good impression" on the team, Amie Just of nola.com reports.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, the undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona caught just six of 12 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games, but his strong work in practice could earn him a spot on the 53-man roster. Butler is competing with a horde of other young players for the remaining wideout spots behind Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...