Saints' Emmanuel Butler: Impressive in camp
Butler has been impressive in training camp and could earn a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports.
Butler - who went undrafted out of Northern Arizona this year - has been one of the stars of Saints training camp thus far. The 6-foot-4 wideout racked up 3,217 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns in his four-year collegiate career and has become "somebody we've noticed," according to head coach Sean Payton. Considering both Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr factored into the Saints' offense last season and the likes of Simmie Cobbs and Rishard Matthews currently rank above him on the depth chart, Butler will need to string together a strong preseason in order to earn a spot on the roster.
