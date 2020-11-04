The Saints activated Sanders (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sanders was spotted participating in Wednesday's practice, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, and he appears on track to retake the field Sunday night versus Tampa Bay. Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) was limited Wednesday, but there's at least a chance that the Saints could get both wideouts back for Week 9.
