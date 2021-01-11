Sanders caught two of three targets for three yards in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The veteran wideout entered the game riding a streak of four games with at least 60 receiving yards or a touchdown, but he fell completely flat in this one, ceding work to two recently-activated receivers, Deonte Harris and Michael Thomas. Sanders' production will likely be hit-or-miss with those two players back in the fold, but a friendly matchup with Tampa Bay in the NFC divisional round presents a bounce-back opportunity for Sanders.