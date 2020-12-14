Sanders caught three of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Eagles.

He scored his fourth TD of the season, and first since Week 9, late in the third quarter on a 37-yard strike from Taysom Hill. Sanders has caught at least three passes in three of Hill's four starts, posting a combined 13-157-1 line on 17 targets over that stretch, but regardless of who's at QB for the Saints next week, Sanders could see higher volume in a potential shootout against Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Kansas City offense.