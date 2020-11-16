Sanders brought in his only target for five yards in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

It was a pitiful day for the Saints' receiving corps, and Sanders suffered more than most with his five-yard day. Prior to the dud, he had gone for at least 90 yards or a touchdown in each of his last three games, so his outlook remains encouraging heading into a very favorable matchup with Atlanta's barely-there secondary in Week 11.