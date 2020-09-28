Sanders caught four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-30 loss to Green Bay.

Earlier in the week head coach Sean Payton said that Sanders' touches would increase going forward; he held true to his word and the wideout posted his best performance since joining New Orleans. The veteran still has still only garnered eight targets over the two games sans Michael Thomas (ankle), as running back Alvin Kamara (23 targets in that span) appears to have absorbed most of the injured star wideout's targets. Drew Brees will have to start taking more shots down the field in order to get his wideouts more involved (Brees currently owns a league-worst 4.61 average air yards per attempt). Thomas is hoping to return to the field against the Lions in Week 4, a development that would not do any favors for Sanders' target share.