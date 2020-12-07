Sanders secured five of six targets for 39 yards in the Saints' 21-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
As expected, Sanders improved on his four-yard outing from Week 12, though his output wasn't exciting. He operated behind Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith and Jared Cook on the day, and Sanders' fantasy value is limited when the Saints' receiving corps is fully healthy.
