Sanders (illness) had four receptions (five targets) for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Sanders spent a couple of weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he was able to return just in time for a big division showdown against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The 33-year-old was able to recapture the momentum he built prior to his layoff, finishing with double-digit fantasy points (in standard 0.5 PPR formats) for the fourth consecutive game after a slow two-game start to his career in New Orleans. Having Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) return will only help Sanders, as opposing teams -- such as the 49ers in an upcoming Week 10 matchup -- have to deploy additional resources the star's way, allowing Sanders to operate freely on short and intermediate routes.