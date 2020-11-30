Sanders caught his only target for four yards in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

In a game where New Orleans pounded the rock with ease, Taysom Hill attempted just 16 passes and threw for just 78 yards. There wasn't much to go around for the Saints' pass-catchers, though game script against a Denver squad playing without a quarterback played a big part in the play calling. Sanders has a chance to bounce back in Week 13 against an Atlanta team that gave up four receptions for 66 yards to him in Week 11.