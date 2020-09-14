Sanders caught three of five targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

The veteran receiver wasn't a big part of the Saints' game plan in his debut for the team, but Sanders did haul in a five-yard TD pass from Drew Brees in the fourth quarter. Michael Thomas limped off the field late in the game with an apparent ankle sprain, and while the injury didn't appear to be serious, if he were to miss any time Sanders could quickly find himself in a much larger role.