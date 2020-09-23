Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Sanders' "touches are going to come," John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Sanders only has four catches for 33 yards and a score (eight targets) through two contests. Despite Michael Thomas (ankle) having missed Monday's loss to the Raiders, Sanders took a clear back seat to Tre'Quan Smith and finished the night with just one 18-yard grab. The veteran could simply need more time to adjust to the offensive scheme, and Payton does appear adamant about increasing his involvement as the season progresses, but in the immediate future Sanders will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups heading into a Sunday night match against the Packers.